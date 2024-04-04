Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Jeff Bezos continues making colossal investments, and his latest acquisition in Miami is no exception. Reports have emerged that Bezos, with an alleged net worth of $203.7 billion, has splurged a staggering $90 million on a third mansion on the exclusive Indian Creek Island, further solidifying his status as one of the area’s most prominent residents. This brings his total investment in the prestigious locale, often called the “Billionaire Bunker,” to a jaw-dropping $237 million.
