Ziggy Marley’s openhearted letter to his late dad, Bob Marley, on his 79th birthday

Bob Marley, the legendary reggae pioneer, died almost 43 years ago. However, his legacy continues to live on through his music, his family, and his message of love and unity. On February 6th, Marley would have celebrated his 79th birthday; therefore, Ziggy Marley, Bob’s eldest son, wrote a heartfelt essay for People magazine in which he reflects on his father’s playful spirit and how his disciplined approach to life continues to inspire him and his family.

The musician and eight-time Grammy winner who carries on his father’s musical legacy, along with his mother, Rita, and sister, Cedella, are working on the upcoming biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love,” which stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the late icon.

According to the publication, Ziggy explains that the film will showcase different sides of his father’s personality that many people may not know. He believes audiences will connect with these aspects of Bob Marley, which will only strengthen his influence and legacy.

Ziggy Marley’s Letter to Bob Marley

“What’s happening? Long time no see.

I miss everything [about you], but mainly your presence. I listen to you. Your songs are always playing—when I go to my mother [Rita’s] house, music is on. Bob is on. Music is always around.

You were so young, but you did more than me could ever do. And the movie is another way for you to give even more. Kingsley brings out a strong emotional side of you that people don’t normally see. There’s moments where we’re like, “Yeah, that’s just like Daddy.” You would laugh, but one of those proud laughs.

I admired your discipline. I got that from you and the seriousness that you took with the music, the art. It was really inspiring.

We’re spiritual people— everything we do is a part of the whole. It’s like we’re a part of you, and you’re a part of us. It’s one. We speak with our love, and it’s not words. We don’t have to talk much—we can just feel.

My smile is honoring you. I laugh, and it looks like your laugh. Pieces of you are a part of me. You would’ve loved being a grandpa [Ziggy is a dad to seven children]. I see a little bit of something of you [in them] every now and again. It’s lovely to see. It’s joyful. The grandkids get a piece of you through us. Everything we do is connected to you.“