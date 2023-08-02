Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella, is leading the Jamaican women’s soccer team

Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley, has demonstrated her passion for soccer, and even though she has music running through her veins, she is leading the Jamaican women’s soccer team in their second World Cup.

Cedella began her soccer journey in 2008 when her son Skip brought home a brochure in which female footballers sought help to cover the team’s expenses, as per our sister magazine, ¡Hola! Although the group felt neglected by the local soccer federation, the 55-year-old singer kicked off a tireless campaign to raise funds.

©GettyImages



Cedella Marley (C bottom) poses with Jamaica Women’s football team ‘Reggae Girlz’ after the friendly football match Jamaica vs Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on May 19, 2019

Bob Marley’s daughter strongly supports women’s rights and is a passionate soccer fan. She went above and beyond to raise the required funds to rescue the soccer players, utilizing her connections in the entertainment industry and the Bob Marley Foundation.

She created “Football is Freedom” to help raise funds for their trips, uniforms, and training camps. Additionally, she composed a song called “Strike Hard” as a tribute to the players, which also aided in their fundraising initiatives.

How much money did Cendella Marley raise for the Jamaican female soccer team?

Thanks to her efforts, she raised an outstanding amount of 50,000 euros. Although their team didn’t qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015, Cedella gathered her girls together again and ensured that her project gained momentum.

Her team qualified for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, making Jamaica the first Caribbean country to achieve this feat.

Her team competed in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia-New Zealand due to her unwavering determination.