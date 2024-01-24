Meet Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla

Meet Sophia Thomalla, Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend. The German tennis player recently defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, prompting many to wonder about him and his personal life. Since 2020, Zverev has been dating Thomalla, a German actress and model. Here’s what you should know about her:

She’s built a career acting and modeling

©GettyImages



Sophia Thomalla at the beach

Thomalla has been involved in the entertainment industry from a young age and is a well known figure in her country, having appearances in the crime series “Commissario Laurenti.” Thomella was also the host of the German version of the dating show “Are You The One?”

In 2010, she was the winner of the third season of “Let’s Dance,” a German adaptation of the competition show “Dancing With the Stars.”

She previously dated Gavin Rossdale

Thomalla’s relationship with Zverev isn’t her first public relationship. In 2017, she dated Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s ex. The two dated for a little bit over a year. Before that, she was married to Andy LaPlegua, a Norwegian singer. The two married in 2017 and divorced the following year.

Zverev has discussed the importance of her support

©GettyImages



Sophia Thomalla watching Zverev play

Zverev and Thomalla often support each other, with her attending his games and the two attending red carpet events together. Zverev has discussed how much he values Thomalla’s support, and how he thinks that her presence in the stands makes him a better player.

“I think for tennis players it is always very important who you have next to you. Sophia is someone who gives me peace and security," he said to a German tennis magazine. "I play extremely well with her behind me and I hope that will continue to be the case next year and maybe even better. I haven't achieved all of my goals yet."