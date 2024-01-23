Ivanka Trump dazzles at a Bat Mitzvah with Kim Kardashian

Experiencing a Bat Mitzvah is a significant occasion for young girls within the Jewish community, and while they are special on their own, having a star-studded guest list must make it even more epic. On Sunday, a young girl named Victoria had Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian celebrating her.

The former first daughter shared a look at her unique and glamorous gown on Instagram, happily posing and blowing kisses in a vintage Robert Cavalli gown. She was showered with love in the comments, with her friend Kim writing, “Last night was so fun! [You] looked amazingggggggg.”

Ivanka’s sister-in-law, Lara Trump, quipped in the comments, “Don’t let me near all of these [fire emoji] dresses.”



Ivanka, who attended attended the funeral service of her stepmom Melania’s late mother, later shared a gallery starring her husband, Jared Kushner, who looked sharp in a black suit.



The celebration was for Violet Palevsky, the niece of Kim’s childhood best friend, Allison Statter. Violet’s parents are also Kim’s friends, Jonathan and Lindsay May Palevsky, per DailyMail. As noted by the outlet, the couple were guests at Kim’s wedding to Kanye in 2014.

The mother of 4 hosted a Skims shop popup at the party and posed in the photo booth with Victoria.



©Allison Statter





Kim and Ivanka’s friendship has gotten stronger in recent years

According to Us Weekly, Kim and Ivanka first connected during the 2014 Met Gala.

In September 2018, Ivanka and Kim sat together to discuss prison reform when she was senior adviser to the her father. “Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates,” Ivanka wrote at the time, sharing a photo with Kim.





Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates. pic.twitter.com/2Ydoe16Dfo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 6, 2018



Kim returned to the White House in 2019, but have since grown close outside of politics.

©GettyImages



Kim and Ivanka in 2019

In 2022, following Kanye West’s antisemitic rants, Kim and Ivanka were spotted getting dinner together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, per Us Weekly.

Then in 2023, Ivanka was a guest at Kim’s 43th birthday party at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. “So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends,” Kim wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the event, which included a snap with Ivanka.

Last month they posed together in Las Vegas for the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas.