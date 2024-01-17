Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have date night at her late mom’s favorite restaurant

Ivanka Trump is making sure to honor her late mother’s memory. Recently, she and her husband Jared Kushner had dinner at one of Ivana Trump’s favorite restaurants, located in South Beach, Miami. The place appears to be a favorite location for Trump family members.

©GettyImages



Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Ivanka and Jared stopped by Call Me Gaby, the beloved and luxurious Italian restaurant located in South Beach. Page Six reports that the two were there on Saturday, a couple of days after celebrating Kushner’s 41st birthday. The two arrived at around 7:30 pm and were seated in a private area, with onlookers claiming that Ivanka “looked gorgeous,” and was dressed up for the occasion, wearing a “beautiful red dress.”

The couple seemed happy and in love, with them being “very intent on each other.” The two were interrupted by different people several times, who approached their table to greet them, with all interactions being very positive.

The restaurant was often visited by Ivana Trump, who died in the summer of 2022. “It was her mother’s favorite place,” said the source. It also reveal that Marla Maples and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, are also frequent visitors.

Ivanka’s message to Jared on his birthday

Jared Kushner celebrated his birthday earlier in January. Ivanka celebrated the moment by sharing various photos on her Instagram feed and her stories, featuring various moments of the two together, including dates, time spent on the beach, and more. “I personally love this clip as it reveals the determined optimist who firmly believes that there’s always a solution if you’re willing to try enough paths,” she wrote after sharing a video of Jared talking about achieving things in life. “I love this about Jared… and it’s a good reminder as we start the new year!”