Miami Art Basel 2023

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith lookalike spotted at Art Basel Miami

Smith was accompanied by a woman who looked remarkably like Jada Pinkett-Smith.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Will Smith was spotted in Miami, alongside thousands of celebrities who’ve stopped by Art Basel. Smith was accompanied by a woman who looks remarkably similar to Jada Pinkett-Smith, prompting many to wonder if he’s dating someone new.

Will Smith at Art Basel©GrosbyGroup
Will Smith and a mytery woman at Art Basel

Photos show Smith alongside a woman. Smith wore grey pants, a green polo shirt and some sneakers, while the woman was spotted wearing jeans and a white top. She wore some sunglasses and walked behind Smith, who was smiling.

The woman was carryng a water bottle and a brown clutch purse.

Will Smith and a mystery woman at Art Basel©GrosbyGroup
A closer look at the woman accompanying Smith

Page Six reports that Smith spent all morning at the art show, enjoying himself as he watched different contemporary art. A source claims he, the mystery woman, and a large group of friends later went to Pizzeria Lucali in Miami Beach. “The group of 10 was seen at the restaurant having great time eating pizza and laughing,” said the source.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s relationship

Following the release of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s memoir, it was revealed to the world that the couple is separated. The two have been apart for the past seven years, even though they remain married.

Pinkett-Smith has discussed her relationship with Smith in an interview with You Magazine. “We’ve been together 30 years so, even if someone new came along, neither of us is going anywhere. We are a family that needs to look out for one another and always will be. Sometimes it takes a crisis for you to see that,” she said.

