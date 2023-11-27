Tom Brady enjoys winter in his bathing suit with his kids

Tom Brady is enjoying a different type of winter. The retired NFL player shared a post on his Instagram, showing the world his winter plans, which have changed significantly over the years. The post shows him alongside his kids enjoying a sunny afternoon as they swim in the ocean, snorkle and fish for lobsters.

The post shows Brady and his children, Benjamin and Vivian, as they show off their snorkeling gear and enjoy their time in the water. There are various photos in the post, including one of Brady sitting on the edge of the boat in a black swimsuit, and another where he’s sitting by his daughter, helping her with her snorkeling gear, as she readies to jump inside the water. The post also features a cooler packed with various lobsters. “I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time,” he wrote. “Let me have this.”

Following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Brady has spent large chunks of the past year spending plenty of time with his children, which also include his son Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynihan. In September of this year, Brady and his kids attended a Patriots game that was very special, with the team honoring him as his family supported him.

The Patriots’ tribute to Brady

Brady shared a post discussing the special moment with his followers, showing various photos of him and his family wearing the Patriots jersey. "I’ve talked a lot about how lucky I feel to have spent my life surrounded by such incredible people. Yesterday was just another reminder of that,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget.”

“Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted. We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it. I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever.”

