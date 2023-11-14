Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry with sweet anecdote: ‘I miss you every day’

Courteney Cox is sharing an emotional tribute following the tragic death of Matthew Perry. The on-screen couple shared many moments on set and became fast friends in real life after working together on ‘Friends,’ and giving fans some of the most memorable scenes in the popular series.

The actress shared her appreciation for Matthew, highlighting some of his qualities and sharing a special moment from the series. “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she confessed in a lengthy post.

Courteney shared with fans a clip of the series, explaining that it was supposed to be a different storyline but ended up becoming the start of Monica and Chandler’s love story. “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites,” she started.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London,” the star explained, adding that the writers made an adjustment after seeing the viewer’s reactions. “But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story,” she said.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say,” Courteney confessed. “He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.” Fans of the pair shared their thoughts about the change in the storyline, admitting that they were happy about the final scene.

“This moment was legendary and I am so happy that Monica and Chandler became a couple. R.I.P Matthew,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He’s busy making all the angels laugh now, adding, “So much love. Forever in all of our hearts. Always.”