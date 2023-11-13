Serena Williams has a blast with Eva Longoria at Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull concert

Serena Williams spent an unforgettable night alongside her friends. She shared photos and videos of her time at Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull’s concert, sharing with the world her new status as a “Latin music lover.”

Williams shared a video on Instagram of some of the highlights of her concert going experience at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The clip is set to the tune of Enrique Iglesias’ “Bailando,” and shows snippets of the show and backstage moments of herself with the evening’s stars. She also shared photos alongiside Eva Longoria and Anna Kournikova, with whom she spent most of her time on the show. “I had the best time at Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull’s show! I’m def a Latin music lover for LIFE!” she captioned the post, thanking everyone who invited and who made sure she had a good time.

Martin, Iglesias and Pitbull kicked off their “Trilogy Tour” in October, in Washington D.C., and have dates scheduled through December 10th in locations that include Vancouver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and more.

©Serena Williams



Martin and Williams backstage at the concert.

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin’s friendship

While it seems like this occasion marked the start of Williams’ and Martin’s friendship, Eva Longoria has long been a friend of Martin, discussing their relationship on various occasions. “Ricky Martin was my first crush growing up. When I met him I was like, "You don't understand, I loved you so much growing up!" revealed Longoria on 2011. The two have shared multiple moments over the years, with Martin presenting Longoria her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "You deserve nothing but the best, Eva," he said at the time.