Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have shared a love that defies boundaries, and a recent interview with People provides us with a glimpse into their enduring romance. The renowned Spanish singer, 48, highlighted the ups and downs. “You learn as you go,” he said. “You have your good times, your bad times, and if you can get through the bad times, you’ll get to the really good times.”

Enrique also touches upon a universal truth – the unpredictability of life. Despite his deep connection with Anna, he acknowledges that one can never be entirely sure about the future. “You really never know where life is going to take you and what can happen.”

Their love story began in 2001 when Enrique and Anna met on the music video set for his hit song “Escape.” What started as a professional collaboration became a romantic journey that neither could have foreseen. Enrique reminisces about how this milestone changed his life in unexpected ways. Their love transcended borders, languages, and backgrounds, bringing them to a profound togetherness.

The couple’s love story is not just about the passionate connection they share but also about the family they have created together. Enrique and Anna welcomed three beautiful children into their lives – twins Lucy and Nicholas, now five years old, and their daughter Mary, who is three.

Enrique Iglesias reveals his kid’s go-to song when on the car

He described the precious moments of parenthood to the publication, from picking the children up at school to turning a bad day into a harmonious one with their favorite songs. “When I pick them up from school and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favorite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute,” Enrique continued. “I’m just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day.”