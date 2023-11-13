Remembering Kevin Turen: Creative force behind ‘Euphoria’ dead at 44

The entertainment industry is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Kevin Turen, a prolific film and television producer known for his work on groundbreaking projects like “Euphoria” and “The Idol.” Turen, who was only 44 years old, passed away over the weekend, leaving behind a legacy that has significantly shaped the world of cinema and television.

As news of Turen’s untimely death emerged, details surrounding the cause remained unknown, adding to the shock and sorrow felt by the industry and his family. Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.

In a heartfelt statement, Turen’s father, Edward Turen, expressed his son’s profound impact on those around him, stating, “Kevin was so incredibly special; this world is going to be less without him.”

Born on August 16, 1979, in New York City, Kevin cultivated a deep passion for cinema from a young age. He pursued his love for film by studying cinema at Columbia University before boldly moving to Los Angeles, where he would make a significant mark in the industry.

Turen’s career took off with the production of Larry Clark’s “Wassup Rockers,” showcasing his early promise as a producer with a keen eye for unique and compelling storytelling. His collaboration with director Sam Levinson proved to be a pivotal moment in his career, resulting in the critically acclaimed “Euphoria,” a series that has captivated audiences worldwide with its raw portrayal of adolescence and societal issues.

©GettyImages



Producers Arcadiy Golubovich, Kevin Turen and actor Andrew Garfield attend the ‘99 Homes’ photocall during the 71st Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2014 in Venice, Italy.

The producer continued to make waves in the film industry, working on diverse projects showcasing his versatility and commitment to storytelling. From Trey Shultz’s “Waves” to Nicholas Jarecki’s “Arbitrage,” Turen’s filmography reflects a dedication to bringing compelling narratives to the big screen.

Turen’s work also extended to the small screen, with his contributions to Levinson’s “Euphoria” and “The Idol,” as well as Olivier Assayas’s “Irma Vep.” His ability to navigate film and television mediums demonstrated his adaptability and understanding of the evolving landscape of visual storytelling.

Kevin Turen’s sudden departure leaves a void in the entertainment world, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt by colleagues, collaborators, and fans alike.

Turen’s death comes after, Angus Cloud, best known for his fan-favorite role in HBO’s “Euphoria” died at the age of 25. The young actor passed away at his home in Oakland, as revealed by his family to TMZ. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement reads.