Claudia Schiffer’s daughter looks just like her in stunning new photos

Clementine Vaughn has shared some images on her Instagram, looking very much like her model mom.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Claudia Schiffer’s 18 year old daughter is growing up to look more and more like her mom. Clementine Vaughn has been sharing various photos on Instagram, looking stunning and comfortable in front of the camera. Her last post shows her in a stunning ensemble, smiling for the camera.

The photo was shared on Instagram, and shows Clementine laying on her side as she looks at the camera and smiles. She’s wearing a matching black outfit that seems to be made out of two parts: a corset and a long skirt with a slit in the leg. She matched the look with some cream colored sandals and wore her long blonde hair loose and straight. “Venus puridica pose,” she wrote, referencing the traditional pose demonstrated by most Venus figures in classical art.

Claudia Schiffer is one of the biggest models of her era, an icon of the ‘90s. She’s been married with the film director Matthew Vaughn, with the two having a very private life, rarely being featured in the spotlight. They’re based in England and have three kids together: Clementine, Cosima, and Caspar.

"The King's Man" World Premiere - Arrivals©GettyImages
Vaughn and Schiffer

Claudia’s relationship with her daughter

While Claudia appears to be a very private person, especially when it comes to her children, she’s at times discussed how special they are and has celebrated them on social media. Last year, she shared a sweet post on Clementine’s birthday, writing, “Her tenacity, empathy and positivity combined with her creative, sense of humor and incredible imagination has been an inspiration.”

The post showed off a photo of Schiffer on the cover of German Vogue, holding on to a baby Clementine.

