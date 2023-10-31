Ricky Martin and Laura Dern hang out as they get ready to launch new TV show

Ricky Martin and Laura Dern reunited at a restaurant over the weekend. The two shared a photo hugging and holding on to each other as they enjoyed some dinner together, as they ready to launch a new TV show together.
The photo was shared by Martin and shows the two at a restaurant. Dern has an arm around him while he throws a kiss to the camera. She’s wearing a white button up with silver details and a beige jacket while he’s wearing a black t-shirt. “So much love and light,” reads the post’s caption, which tags Dern and Jason Weinberg, a film producer.
Martin and Dern are collaborating on a new TV show called “Mrs. American Pie,” a new comedy series. Martin plays the show’s male lead, called Robert, in a cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Allison Janey, and Dern herself, who’s serving as executive producer of the show.
What is Mrs. America about?
The 10 episode series is based on a novel called “Mrs. American Pie” and marks Martin’s first TV role since his work in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The series’ description reads as follows:
The series stars Wiig in the ‘70s as she find footing in the rich landscape of Palm Beach. The description reads as follows, per Deadline: “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the questions: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? And what will you sacrifice to get there?”