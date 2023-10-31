Ricky Martin and Laura Dern hang out as they get ready to launch new TV show

Ricky Martin and Laura Dern reunited at a restaurant over the weekend. The two shared a photo hugging and holding on to each other as they enjoyed some dinner together, as they ready to launch a new TV show together.

The photo was shared by Martin and shows the two at a restaurant. Dern has an arm around him while he throws a kiss to the camera. She’s wearing a white button up with silver details and a beige jacket while he’s wearing a black t-shirt. “So much love and light,” reads the post’s caption, which tags Dern and Jason Weinberg, a film producer.

Martin and Dern are collaborating on a new TV show called “Mrs. American Pie,” a new comedy series. Martin plays the show’s male lead, called Robert, in a cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Allison Janey, and Dern herself, who’s serving as executive producer of the show.

The cover of Mrs American Pie

What is Mrs. America about?

The 10 episode series is based on a novel called “Mrs. American Pie” and marks Martin’s first TV role since his work in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The series’ description reads as follows:

The series stars Wiig in the ‘70s as she find footing in the rich landscape of Palm Beach. The description reads as follows, per Deadline: “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the questions: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? And what will you sacrifice to get there?”

