Ricky Martin and Laura Dern hang out as they get ready to launch new TV show

The two will be working on the series “Mrs. American Pie”

By Maria Loreto -New York

Ricky Martin and Laura Dern reunited at a restaurant over the weekend. The two shared a photo hugging and holding on to each other as they enjoyed some dinner together, as they ready to launch a new TV show together.

The photo was shared by Martin and shows the two at a restaurant. Dern has an arm around him while he throws a kiss to the camera. She’s wearing a white button up with silver details and a beige jacket while he’s wearing a black t-shirt. “So much love and light,” reads the post’s caption, which tags Dern and Jason Weinberg, a film producer.

Martin and Dern are collaborating on a new TV show called “Mrs. American Pie,” a new comedy series. Martin plays the show’s male lead, called Robert, in a cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Allison Janey, and Dern herself, who’s serving as executive producer of the show.

Mrs American Pie©Courtesy of Inkshares
The cover of Mrs American Pie

What is Mrs. America about?

The 10 episode series is based on a novel called “Mrs. American Pie” and marks Martin’s first TV role since his work in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The series’ description reads as follows:

The series stars Wiig in the ‘70s as she find footing in the rich landscape of Palm Beach. The description reads as follows, per Deadline: “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the questions: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? And what will you sacrifice to get there?”

