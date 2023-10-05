In a heartwarming gesture of admiration and gratitude, Colombian actress and singer Carolina Gaitán recently took to Instagram to honor one of her childhood idols, the global superstar Shakira. Gaitán, known for her incredible talent and charming personality, shared a touching message alongside a photo of herself with Shakira, creating a beautiful moment for her fans and followers.

In her Instagram post, Gaitán reminisced about her school days when she was an ardent fan of Shakira’s music. She revealed, “When I was in school, I used to listen to the entire #Antología forwards and backward non-stop, I sang #dondeestascorazon until my parents couldn’t take it anymore, I learned all her tongue twisters,” — a sentiment that many of us can relate to. Shakira’s music has captured the hearts of people of all ages, proving its timeless appeal.

©GettyImages



Carolina Gaitán’s sweet encounter with Shakira included a heart-hand symbol

The post continued to describe the surreal experience of meeting her childhood idol and drawing a heart together with their hands. Gaitán expressed her disbelief, saying, Thank you for reading me, beauties. I wanted to share this moment with you!!! Just in case there were any doubts, she’s absolutely awesome! It was a very beautiful moment with the incredible @shakira.“ This genuine moment of connection between the two artists is undoubtedly a dream come true for Gaitán, and it shows the warmth and authenticity of Shakira’s character.

Carolina Gaitán also didn’t forget to express her gratitude to Shakira’s fans for their support. She shared her joy with them, writing, “Besotones vuelan!!!🫶🏻🫶🏻” which translates to “Big kisses are flying!” This shows her appreciation for the love and encouragement she has received from Shakira’s devoted fanbase.

The heartwarming Instagram post quickly garnered attention and appreciation from fans and fellow celebrities alike. It’s heartening to see one artist pay homage to another, especially when it involves a personal connection to their work.

Shakira, whose music has transcended borders and languages to become a global phenomenon, has always been known for her humility and dedication to her craft. This encounter with Carolina Gaitán reminds me of artists‘ positive impact on their fans and how their music can become a cherished part of people’s lives.