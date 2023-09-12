Anitta stuns at NYFW ahead of her awaited VMAs performance

Anitta has had a busy couple of days in New York. The beloved Brazilian musician has been attending various Fashion Week events as she readies for her performance at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards.

©GettyImages



Anitta at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer runway show

Anitta attended the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week event, which was attended by some of the leading a-listers in the industry. Anitta stunned in an all black look made out of a cropped top, a skirt with a slit in the leg, and an oversized jacket. In the photo below, she’s seen wearing some knee-high leather boots. Anitta rounded it all out with some large sunglasses.

©GettyImages



Anitta, Vanessa Hudgens and Rita Ora

At the fashion show itself, Anitta sat in the front row alongside Rita Ora and Vanessa Hudgens, who wore black and brown respectively. In her Instagram, Anitta shared photos alongisde Ora and Hudgens, alongside her dog wearing an adorable brown onesie, and a clip of Michael Kors walking the runway with a backdrop of the New York City skyline.

Anitta’s VMAs performance

Earlier this week, MTV revealed that Anitta would be doing two performances at tonight’s event. The post was shared on Instagram, and was made out of different Polaroid images where Anitta is seen with a white T-shirt and a cap and is smiling for the camera. “Time to scratch “polaroids with Anitta” off my #VMA rehearsal to-do list,” reads the caption. “Don’t miss her TWO PERFORMANCES tomorrow at 8p.”

Last year, Anitta performed “Envolver” at the MTV stage. This marks her second appearance on the VMA stage in a row. She’ll perform a medley of some of her songs from her new record, “Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story.” She’s nominated in the Best Latin category.