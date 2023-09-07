Rafa Nadal’s family: Here’s what you should know about his closest family members

Rafael Nadal is one of the world’s most famous athletes. The 37 year old tennis player has won 22 Grand Slams, following Novak Djokovic as the second player in the world to win the most titles. He was born in Manacor, Spain, and comes from a family that encouraged his passions from an early age.

Scroll down to learn more about Nadal’s family:

His uncle was his coach

©GettyImages



Rafael Nadal and his father, Sebastian

Despite playing tennis from a young age, no one in Nadal’s direct family was a tennis player. His father, Sebastian, is a succesful businessman in Spain, with his brothers Toni and Miguel Angel also being a part of his business.

Toni was one of Nadal’s coaches and played a pivotal role in his future success. “I think I’ve always listened a lot – to all the people and, for sure, my uncle too. Sometimes I cannot agree with a few things, but if he told me something on the practice court, even if I do not agree I will do it,” said Nadal to The Independent. “Inside you might not agree, but it’s probably easier to watch what’s going on from the outside.”

There are athletes in his family

©GettyImages



His uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, played for Barcelona F.C.

Nadal’s uncle, Miguel Angel, was a soccer player who played for various Spanish teams, including Barcelona F.C. He played in three World Cups and retired at the age of 39.

His parents separated in 2009

Nadal’s parents, Sebastian and Ana Maria, split up in 2009. The break up affected Nadal deeply. “They were the mainstay of my life and that pillar had crumbled. I was depressed, I lacked enthusiasm. I had lost all love for life,” he wrote in his memoir, “Rafa: My Story.”

They reconciled in the year 2011.

Nadal married Mery Perello in 2019

©GettyImages



Nadal greeting his family, including dad, mom, wife, and sister, Maria Isabel

Nadal and Mery Perello married in 2019, but had been dating for the past 14 years. Despite their long romance, Nadal has alway chosen to keep his life private and away from the spotlight. "I'm already exposed enough in my professional life," he said in a press conference. "My loved ones and I like to live with a low profile."

Related Video: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirm romance with first public outing Loading the player...