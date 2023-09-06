2023 US Open - Day 9©GettyImages
U.S. OPEN

Ben Shelton is wowing the U.S. Open — Here’s what you should know

Shelton is 20 years old and is facing the biggest tournament of his young career.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Ben Shelton has been one of the best newcomers in the U.S. Open. The 20 year old player turned pro last year, and has been using the U.S. Open stage to build a name for himself., beating Frances Tiafoe in an incredible upset and advancing to the semifinals.

Here’s what you should know about him:

RELATED:

Coco Gauff reveals she wants to venture into fashion and beauty

Carlos Alcaraz joins J Balvin and Jimmy Butler for a stylish moment at the US Open

He comes from a tennis family

2023 US Open - Day 9©GettyImages
Ben Shelton celebrates his win against Frances Tiafoe

Shelton was born in Atlanta, and is the son of Bryan Shelton, a coach for the Florida Gators men’s tennis team. His mother, Lisa Witsken Shelton, was a highly ranked junior tennis player, while his sister, Emma, played college tennis in Florida.

Shelton kicked off his career in athletics with an interest in football, which later morphed into his love of tennis.

He’s the youngest American male to reach a U.S. Open semifinal

Shelton has had an impressive U.S. Open run. Yesterday, he beat Frances Tiafoe, another American player, ranked #10 in the world. Shelton became the youngest American player to qualify for a semifinal since 1992, when Michael Chang did the same.

“I feel like I left it all out here tonight. Emotional battle,” said Shelton after the match. “Thanks to all you guys for staying so late. Hell of an atmosphere, and thanks for pushing me over the line.”

He’s a ‘Barbie’ fan


Shelton’s been working with the brand On, who dressed him up in a “Barbie” inspired outfit. He shared a look of it on Instagram, writing, “New look @on Better not see no Barbie comments.” He spoke about his post in an interview with GQ. “I am loving the pink. I definitely like to be different with what I wear,” he said.

What’s next

2023 US Open - Day 9©GettyImages
Shelton is facing Novak Djokovic

Shelton’s next appearance might be the biggest one of his career. This Friday, he’s playing Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open semifinal, the number two tennis player in the world. Thanks to his performance on the U.S. Open, Shelton has entered the top 20 world rankings for the first time.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” he said of Djokovic. “It’s been tough the last two matches. I’ve been playing Americans, but hopefully you guys bring it for me two nights from now.”

Related Video:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirm romance with first public outing

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more