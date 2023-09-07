Mexico City sparkled with stars and diamonds at the illustrious Tiffany & Co. ‘Diamonds and Wonders’ soirée. Many celebrities, including models, actors, influencers, singers, and more, attended the event. These renowned guests gathered for the glamorous gala that celebrated the exhibition of iconic and exclusive pieces that for the first time arrive in Aztec land.

Antonela Roccuzzo, soccer legend Lionel Messi’s wife, graced this exclusive event looking stunning alongside Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin’s girlfriend. Alejandro Fernández and his girlfriend, model Karla Laveaga, were also in attendance, as well as Michelle Salas, Camila Valero, Juan Pa Zurita, Zuria Vega, and others.