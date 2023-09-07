Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
On Saturday, September 2nd, Melissa Flores from Michoacán was crowned Mexicana Universal 2023. This title makes her the representative of Mexico in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 18th in El Salvador.
Melissa, a 25-year-old Psychology degree holder, gives talks to prevent violence in teenage dating. She is also a model and tourism promoter.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!