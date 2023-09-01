Sharon Stone had the best reaction to Bad Bunny’s steamy shower selfie

Sharon Stone had some things to say about Bad Bunny’s recent viral mirror selfie. The Puerto Rican singer made fans and followers go crazy after his latest photo dump, taking to social media to share some of his fun moments while on vacation with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner and included some revealing photos.

It seems the 65-year-old Hollywood star is also a fan of the singer as she was aware of the viral photo, sharing her thoughts in the comment section of Us Weekly’s Instagram page after the publication shared the photo.

“Wishful thinking,” the actress commented after seeing the steamy photo, adding “It can break your VCR I’m told.” Online users were quick to share their thoughts after the singer shared the selfie on his Stories. “Bad Bunny knew what he was doing taking that shower picture,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Me looking at that Bad Bunny pic after y’all turned up the brightness.”

Bad Bunny also showed that he is more comfortable sharing some of his intimate moments with Kendall. The singer shared a video from his vacation with the model, revealing the nickname he has for her. “Mami be careful,” the artist can be heard saying, while Kendall chases a squirrel. Bad Bunny also showed support for Kendall by posting a photo drinking tequila from her brand 818 Tequila Blanco.

The model previously talked about her romance during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.“I love really hard, and I love without apology,” she said about her relationships, “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye.”

“I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off,” she added.“I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”