Elsa Pataky celebrates Spain’s World Cup win: WATCH

Pataky shared a video of herself watching the Spain match from her phone.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Elsa Pataky is sharing her excitement over Spain’s historic win in the Women’s World Cup. The Spanish actress shared a video of herself cheering for Spain’s goal as she watched the game in her smartphone.

The video shows Pataky hanging out with a friend, attending some sporting event unrelated to the World Cup. She wears a white shirt and is watching the game on her smartphone, with her friend capturing Pataky’s reaction as she watches the moment Spain scores the winning goal. She yells in excitement, prompting the people in front of her to turn and look at her. “Celebrating España last nights wining goal,” she captioned the post. “See you at the final!”

Earlier this week, Spain beat Sweden, one of the best soccer teams in the world, in a tightly contested match that ended 2 - 1. “We picked ourselves up again after they equalized,” said Jorge Vilda, the team’s coach. “With soul, with magic, the team keeps overcoming obstacles.”


Spain v Sweden: Semi Final - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023©GettyImages
Spain celebrating their second goal against Sweden.

Last week, Pataky celebrated her husband’s birthday with a sweet and funny post. She shared a selfie of herself and Chris Hemsworth, with Hemsworth covering the lower half of his face with a shocked expression. “That’s exactly the face a made when I turned 40 my love. But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you too hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever.” wrote Pataky. “Happy birthday!”

