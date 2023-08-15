Spain makes history and qualifies for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 final after defeating Sweden 2-1 in a match that was dominated by ‘La Roja.’ The result represents a double victory for the Spanish: in addition to the unprecedented passport to the final, they beat the Nordic team for the first time.

Jorge Vilda’s team made thirteen shots to just five his rival. The two that went on goal, by Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona. “We have put a country on its feet, now we have to take it out on the streets,” stated Vidal after the win.

Paralluelo of Spain was chosen the Player of the Match. The 19-year-old rising star continues to make her mark in this World Cup. She went from track star to Spain’s World Cup game-changer.

©GettyImages



Salma Paralluelo the Player of the Match.

“Historic victory against Sweden! The women’s soccer team, one step away from taking us to the top, to be world champions. This Sunday, go for the star!”, reads the statement issued by Casa de S.M. el Rey. Queen Letizia met with the team back in June. She watched a training session with assistant coach Montse Tomé a nd wished the team good luck.