Elsa Pataky shares photos of her Swiss and sporty vacation

Elsa Pataky has shared a snippet of her amazing vacation in Switzerland. The actress was joined by her husband Chris Hemsworth, and their kids, India, Tristan, and Sasha, and got up to all manner of sporty activities.

The photos were shared in a video on Instagram, and show the Hemsworth-Patakys enjoying themselves to the fullest. The clip shows the family mountain bike riding across some stunning Swiss mountains and enjoying their family time, which included plenty of meals together, lots of hugs, some surfing and skateboarding. In one photo, Hemsworth looks proudly over his daughter’s drawings. “Switzerland experiences!” Pataky captioned the post. “Loving family holidays.”

The post racked up thousands of likes and comments, including from followers who praised Pataky and Hemsworth’s parenting skills. “These kids are so lucky to have you as parents,” wrote a follower. “Coolest. Parents. Ever,” wrote someone else.

Pataky recently celebrated her 47th birthday in her native Spain. She was joined by her family and spent some days on the beach, hanging out with friends and enjoying some scuba diving. “España... You always make me feel happy!” she captioned the post.

Hemsworth celebrated Pataky’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post, showing the various desserts she enjoyed over the course of her special day. The post includes a video where they sing “Happy Birthday” to Pataky, with the two laughing over some cake. “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more,” he captioned the clip.

The couple has been together for over a decade, marrying in the year 2010.