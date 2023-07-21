Ángela Aguilar had a delightful experience in her debut as a host at the 2023 Premios Juventud ceremony. She shared the role with Alejandra Espinoza, Marcus Ornellas, and Dayanara Torres at the twentieth ceremony, which took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter also turned heads on the red carpet with her captivating looks, and she wowed everyone with an incredible red dress during her performance. Check out her looks below.

