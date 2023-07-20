How will Gisele Bündchen celebrate her 43rd birthday

Gisele Bündchen is up to something extraordinary for her birthday bash this year! No flashy red carpets or paparazzi-filled events for this iconic beauty. The dazzling supermodel has decided to keep it refreshingly “low-key for her birthday this year,” as informed by a close source.

The insider told People that Gisele prefers to stroll down the vibrant streets of Brazil with none other than her fabulous twin sister, Patricia. Double the charm, double the fun! “She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source says.

©Custom



Gisele and twin sister Patricia

Picture this: sun-kissed beaches, lush tropical jungles, and a gathering of the Bündchen clan, all ready to celebrate their beloved mom’s birthday as well. “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”

Gisele might be planning to spread her birthday magic all season long. From lively carnival parades to cozy family dinners, this Brazilian beauty embraces every moment of her special day and shares it with those she holds dear.

Happy birthday, Gisele! May this year’s festivities be as radiant and captivating as you are!

©GettyImages



Gisele Bundchen gestures during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In June, she took to social media to share a glimpse of how she, her two children, and extended family are enjoying everyone’s company.

Gisele posted a carousel of photos featuring her while she is holding a sleeping baby on Instagram. The slide also includes a snap of her daughter, Vivian, 10, playing beach volleyball, while a third photo shows plates of fresh-cut fruit. The album also shows Bündchen’s son, Benjamin, 13, with his grandmother Vania Nonnenmacher. “Família ❤️ Family,” Bündchen simply wrote in the caption.

In March, Bündchen opened up about her life following her controversial divorce. The mom of two, shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.