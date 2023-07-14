Katie Holmes spotted in New York wearing a comfy workout outfit

Katie Holmes is staying active. The director and actress was photographed in New York wearing a comfortable and sporty outfit after completing a workout.

Holmes was wearing a white T-shirt, some black Fanka leggings and white sports shoes. She had her hair in a pony tail and was wearing a small gymbag strapped to her shoulders. Cameras captured Holmes as she was talking and laughing on the phone.

Over the past few weeks, Holmes was photographed while out on a walk the talent agent Jeremy Barber. The two were spotted hugging, prompting the media to speculate on their relationship status. A representative of Holmes denied these claims to Page Six, claiming that the two were just friends and that Holmes remains single.

Six months ago, Holmes confirmed her breakup from Bobby Wooten III, a musician with whom she’d been linked for about eight months. The two attended various New York events together. “I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” said Wooten to US Weekly following the couple’s first appearance at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala.

She’s previously dated actors like Joshua Jackson, Tom Cruise, and Jaime Foxx. She and Cruise have one daughter, Suri, who is 17 years old and lives with her in New York.

