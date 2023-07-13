Meet Emmeline Bale, Christian Bale’s daughter

Christian Bale’s daughter has wowed fashion lovers over the past week in Italy, surprising everyone who learned that she is now 18 years old. Emmeline “Luka” Bale walked the runway in a fashion show in Puglia, Italy. She joins a wide string of models that are also the kids of Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, and more. Here’s what you should know about her.

Her parents

©GettyImages



Emmeline and her mother, Sibi Blazic

Emmeline is the daughter of Christian Bale and Sibi Blažić. Bale is one of Hollywood’s leading actors while Sibi was a model. The two married in 2000 and remain together to this day. They have two kids, Emmeline, born in 2005, and Joseph, born in 2014.

In an interview with Esquire, Bale explained why he likes to keep his relationship and his personal life private. "I've got incredible pride for my family," he said. "I've absolutely fallen into that cliché of a dad who could just happily talk about my daughter endlessly, but it's not what I'm about in terms of being an actor. I don't want people to know about that."

Her nickname is adorable

When Bale won a Golden Globe, he revealed the sweet nickname he has for his kids. "And thank you for our beautiful children, Banana and Burrito. They've given me a love and a soul I never thought possible."

She was a part of Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Y'all are just making up nepos now bc what😭 https://t.co/b3UY0MK3OJpic.twitter.com/zE0MIqwaqB — linda (@itgirlenergy) July 10, 2023

Emmeline went viral this week when she walked the “Dolce & Gabbana” show, wearing a white dress and showing off her stunning blonde hair. The brand described the collection like a “mesmerizing tribute to the boundless inspirations and rich heritage of Puglia. Each unique piece breathes life into the profound beauty, timeless craftsmanship, and cherished traditions of this land.” Emmeline has been working with Dolce & Gabbana for some time now.

