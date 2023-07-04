Karol G reveals she quit music before acquiring fame

Karol G is one of the world’s biggest stars. The Colombian singer has found great success since the release of her last record, “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO,” which became the first record performed in Spanish to from a female artist to hit No. 1.

As she sat down with the hosts of “The Today Show,” Karol G talked about her career in music and the amazing support she’d received from her father, who’s a part of her music team. She also revealed that she quit music in the year 2012 after experiencing failure after failure. “In 2012, I was like ‘Okay, I’m done. This industry is so hard and it takes a lot of your soul.’ I stopped doing it. My father was super upset with me, we stopped talking for like two months!” she shared, making the hosts laugh. She revealed that she was studying English in Manhattan when she found a sign that brought her back to music again.

“There was like a big billboard about music conference in Boston and I was like ‘Oh my God, no. Not again, please.’ And I went.” Karol G revealed that while she studied music in Colombia, her course in Boston was all about the music business, providing her with some new and useful tools for her career.

Following her interview, Karol G revealed she’d broken a “Today Show” record, becoming the artist that had amassed the largest audience ever for a Citi Concert, with over 15,000 traveling to see her. “To share this time with you, and you are like having your time to share it with me, that’s when I feel that I’ve made it,” she said to the crowd.

