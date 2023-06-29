Karol G shows off her curves wearing nothing but a hair bow and long pink hair

Karol G is living her best life in Paris. The Colombian star recently attended the highly anticipated Jacquemus fashion show in an all-white ensemble, which perfectly highlighted her pink ombré hair. Now the singer is giving another glimpse at her incredible hairstyle, wearing nothing but a white hair bow.

The 32-year-old musician posted a series of photos during her recent outing in Paris. “Give me a cute hairstyle to go for a stroll in Paris,” she wrote on Instagram, wearing a blue mini skirt and a matching top.

Karol G paired the hairstyle with a pink Mugler handbag, white loafers, and beige socks. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look and gave her best pose. “God is a woman and her name is Carolina,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I love your new look, keep shining beautiful.”

During her exciting stay in France, the singer shared a sweet moment with actress Eva Longoria before the fashion show at the Palace of Versailles, and it seems the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star is a big fan of Karol G.

“Look who I’m with,” the actress said in Spanish. “‘I’m dead because I’m a fan fan fan.” Beautiful, what a pleasure! Look where we met,” the singer said. “Yes! Finally together,” Eva added. Karol also sent kisses to all their fans watching and praised the filmmaker for her bilingual skills. “Top top top,” she said in the video.