Robert De Niro’s grandson dead: Drena De Niro confirms the devastating loss

In a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram Sunday night, Drena De Niro, the daughter of legendary actor Robert De Niro, revealed the tragic passing of her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. As news of this devastating loss spread, Drena, a 51-year-old actress, poured her emotions into a heartfelt post, leaving her followers deeply moved.

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” expressed Drena in her emotional tribute. She continued, “You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.” The pain and longing in her words are palpable, revealing the immense bond between a mother and her child.

Struggling to accept her loss, Drena acknowledged the difficult road ahead. “I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she shared, revealing her determination to honor her son’s memory by continuing to radiate the love he brought into her life. It is evident that Leandro was deeply cherished and valued, as Drena expressed her wish that love alone could have saved him.

With a final message of sorrow and remembrance, Drena concluded her tribute, sending her son off to rest in peace and eternal paradise. In her post, she also tagged Leandro’s father, Carlos Mare, a renowned artist, highlighting their shared grief and loss. Drena’s loved ones, including director Lee Daniels and actress Rosie Perez, offered their condolences and support, emphasizing their presence during this difficult time.

Just a few months ago, on Mother’s Day, Drena shared precious photographs of her and Leandro, capturing their bond and love. The caption, “Today was a good day,” encapsulated the cherished memories they had created together.

Drena De Niro is the oldest of Robert De Niro’s seven children, and her mother is his first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott. This family tragedy touches not only the lives of those directly involved but also reminds us of the fragility of life and the immeasurable pain experienced by parents who have lost a child.