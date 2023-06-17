Sasha Calle shares a behind-the-scenes look as Supergirl in ‘The Flash’

Sasha Calle is celebrating the release of her new film The Flash, which is now in theaters. Calle is the first Latina to play Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl. Born on Krypton, the superpowered alien is Superman’s cousin.



The movie came out Friday and the young actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. “I love Supergirl deeply. Getting to feel her continues to be the greatest honor,” she wrote in the caption. She shouted out her grandpa, writing, “Como dice mi abuelito… PA’ DELANTE QUE PA’ TRAS NO!!”



Calle posed happily in her Supergirl costume and showed the impressive stunt work she did to play the character. “To our beautiful stunt team and our phenomenal stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart, thank you for being my safe haven. For letting me eat, sleep and breathe in that gym,” Calle continued in the caption.

The actress has talked about her relationship with the stunt team and how special it was for her. She told the Observor, “any chance that I had, I would run in [the stunt room] and I would go, ‘What are you guys doing?’ and they were just working and I said, ‘OK, I’m just gonna take a nap.’ I loved being around them. The stunt room was definitely my safe haven from film.”



The young actress with Colombian roots is known for her Daytime Emmy-winning portrayal of Lola Rosales on The Young and the Restless, but this is her first appearance in a major motion picture. She told The Current landing the role “was written in the stars.”

She talked about her appreciation of Supergirl, calling her a “symbol of hope.” “I grew up with some adversities, and a lot of my dreams seemed very impossible. ... And I look at this poster, and she’s a symbol of hope for me, truly. And I hope that she can be a symbol of hope for anyone who relates to her and sees her,” she continued.

She secured the role after auditioning against more than 425 actresses. “The talent pool was truly amazing, and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,“ the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, said, per Deadline.

In celebration of historical portrayal of Kara Zor-El, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC collaborated with Mattel to launch the all-new Supergirl Barbie doll.

