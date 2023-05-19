Michael J. Fox reveals he was almost cast in ‘Ghost’

This week, Michael J. Fox was a guest at “The View,” where he revealed some information that shocked the world and the show’s hosts. Fox revealed he was in early talks to star in “Ghost,” the film that ended up being a tremendous success and starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze.

"Are there any roles you regret turning down?" asked Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of the show. “There was a chance to work with you that I missed,” said Fox. “They talked to me about ‘Ghost’ early on. I said, ‘It’ll never work.’ I said, ‘Whoopi’s great, but it’ll never work.’ And then it was great, and huge, and I’m a f---ing idiot!”

Goldberg was stunned by the revelation. “Ghost” ended up playing a pivotal role in Swayze’s career, where he played the ghost of a murdered man who works with a psychic (Goldberg) to protect his living girlfriend (Moore). The film ultimately won Goldberg an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Fox is currently promoting his documentary, “Still,” which is streaming on Apple TV. The film follows his career and his life with interviews, photos and footage, exploring what made him one of the most famous actors in the ‘80s, and his subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease at age 29.

Fox starred in multiple hits, including the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Bright Lights, Big City,” and more.