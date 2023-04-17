Lady Gaga to co-chair President Biden’s art advisory committee

Lady Gaga is joining President Biden on an art advisory committee. The committee has a board of some of the leading performers and artists in the country, among them, Shonda Rhimes, George Clooney, and more.

Gaga will co-chair the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities alongside Bruce Cohen. According to the White House, the committee will advise Biden on cultural policy. The statement also revealed that board members were picked due to their commitment to the arts.

The President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities was founded by Ronald Reagan in the year 1982. The board fell apart after Donald Trump’s election in 2016, where various members of the committee quit.

Last year, Biden issued an executive order to restart the committee, with the goal of restoring and building various art programs across the country.

The revamped President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities has the input of various artists, among them, Jon Baptiste, Kerry Washington,Jennifer Garner, and more. There are also various members that are not famous actors and performers, including Harvard professor Philip J. Deloria, Berkeley City College president M. Angélica Garcia, and more.

When announcing the return of the committee, Biden vowed his administration would “advance the cultural vitality of the United States by promoting the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services.”

