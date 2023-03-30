Why Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs before meeting Nick Jonas: ‘In my early 30s’

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her thoughts on pregnancy before meeting her now-husband Nick Jonas. The 40-year-old actress admits she always wanted to have kids and was feeling anxious in her 30s, as she felt the pressure of starting a family but had yet to meet to find the right moment to start that new chapter of her life.

During a recent conversation on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, the Hollywood star explained that she felt “anxiety” over her biological clock. “I also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with,” she explained, however after talking about it with her mom she made the decision to freeze her eggs.

“I tell all my younger friends the biological clock is real,” Chopra said. “It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that, especially with women that have been working all their lives.”

Her mother Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist, advised her to “just do it,” which helped her release some of that anxiety. The actress went on to talk about how she felt dating the singer at first, as the pair have a 10-year age gap, and she was not sure if they wanted the same thing in their relationship.

“I always knew I wanted kids, which was one of the big reasons I didn’t want to date Nick at that time,” she confessed. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if he wants kids at 25,’ at that time. But I’ve always wanted kids. I love kids.”

About her decision to freeze her eggs, Priyanka says she thought about her career. “I felt such a freedom. I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve.”