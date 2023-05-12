Why Priyanka Chopra sees her career ‘differently’ after welcoming daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her new priorities after welcoming her daughter Malti with husband Nick Jonas. The 40-year-old actress revealed that she wants to spend more quality time with her 1-year-old daughter, and is now seeing her career “differently.”

During a recent interview with Femina, the Hollywood star revealed that she understands the importance of her job, but wants to make sure she supports Malti at all times. “I want to go back home. On time,” she explained, describing her days on set. “I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home.”

She went on to say that she would do what is best for her daughter without thinking about it twice. “If I were asked to give up my career and just move countries. I would do it without question for my daughter,” she said to the publication.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t love my job. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before,” she continued. “But, now. I know life is equally important.”

The two stars welcomed Malti in January 2022 via surrogate, after she spent 100 days in the NICU. Both Priyanka and Nick have been updating their fans and followers on Instagram on their adventures with Malti, covering her face with heart emojis. The 1-year-old baby made her first public appearance at the singer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.