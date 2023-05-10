Priyanka Chopra decided to date Nick Jonas after watching this steamy music video

Priyanka Chopra is giving an insight into her relationship with her husband Nick Jonas. During a recent interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the actress was asked if she cares about Nick’s previous relationships, and if she considered them when she first started dating the singer.

“I don’t give a f—- who he’s dated,” she said, explaining that she cares more about their future than his past. “We’re talking about the future. I always say this, I don’t read my book backwards. I believe you go forward in your chapters.”

Priyanka revealed that she googled Nick when he gave her his number, confessing that she decided to get to know him more after watching the music video for the song ‘Close’ featuring Tove Lo. “I didn’t even need to look at any other s—t,” she thought, “That body deserves at least a date.”

“I landed on that video. I saw it, and I had to, like, open the window or something,” the Hollywood star recalled. This is not the first time Priyanka opens up about her love life, revealing that she had to make some adjustments after realizing that she was a “serial monogamist.”

“This is getting self-destructive at this point. I have to choose me,” she thought at the time, explaining that she “took two years off” to reflect on why she was “repeating her mistakes,” before she met Nick.

The celebrity couple decided to take the next step in their relationship in July 2018 after dating for two months. They went on to tie the knot in December of that same year and welcomed their daughter Malti in January 2022.