Priyanka Chopra details nose surgery experience: ‘I went into deep depression’

Priyanka Chopra is detailing a very difficult moment in her personal and professional life. The actress opened up about a surgery that didn’t go as planned, and set her into a “deep depression.”

Loading the player...

During her recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka revealed that after getting a polyp in her nasal cavity removed, she thought her career would be over, as she noticed a big change in her face.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” she said, adding that it was a “dark phase” in her life.

The Holywood star went on to say that she thought her professional career “was over before it started,” however it was her dad Chopra Jonas, who encouraged her to go through corrective surgery.

“I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you,’” she confessed, crediting her dad for helping her overcome the emotional moment. “He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

She also talked about the first time she met her now-husband Nick Jonas back in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. “It was such a Prince Charming moment,” she said. “Time stopped … He was so hot, and I didn’t know him. It was really like a ‘meet cute’ from a movie, and he just held my hand and I turned around and he was in a suit. It was all slow motion.”