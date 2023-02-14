Cara Delevingne shared her thoughts about Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

Cara Delevingne is sharing her appreciation for Rihanna, following her highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl. The supermodel shared her thoughts about the halftime show, after online users shared mixed reactions about the performance, and her unexpected pregnancy reveal.

“I felt so grateful to be there,” Cara confessed to James Corden during her recent interview on The Late Late Show. “It just felt so historical and amazing. I felt so proud. I cried, it was beautiful,” she said, revealing that she got very emotional watching her friend take the stage.

This is not the first time Cara attended one of Rihanna’s performances, however she said this was one of her best shows without a doubt. “#TeamRihanna,” the model wrote on Instagram the day of the game, posting a photo wearing a limited edition of the Savage x Fenty shirt, which reads, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.“

Cara also revealed that she had no idea Rihanna was pregnant and found out just like everyone else after watching her perform. The singer received a lot of support from her celebrity friends, including Shakira, who posted a throwback photo on the set of their music video for ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You.’

“Remembering good times and wishing you the best vibes for tonight’s show, Rih!” Shakira wrote, adding heart emojis, while Karol G shared her excitement after sharing a sweet moment with Rihanna backstage at the Super Bowl.

“As a fan I have to say that this was the HIGHLIGHT of my whole life!!!” the musician shared. “I hope that when you meet your idols, they are as amazing as how she was with me. I LOVE YOU Rihanna. It was amazing.”