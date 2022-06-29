Cara Delevingne talks about passionate kiss with Selena Gomez: ‘It was just hysterical’

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her on-screen kiss with Selena Gomez in the new season of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ revealing that she had a lot of fun shooting the scene with the singer.

“Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?” the model responded during a recent interview, after she was asked about her experience on the show. “It was just fun,” Cara explained, adding that they both felt comfortable on set, and “it was just hysterical.”

“It was just fun,” she recalled, “It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it.”

Cara also went on to talk about their friendship in real life, admitting that they “never get to see each other as much because we’re so busy,“ so this was a perfect moment to reunite and catch up.

“To be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she’s just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with,” the actress declared.

Selena Gomez y Cara Delevingne; Only Murders In The Building (2022) pic.twitter.com/MqyI1kV6KD — 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨 🏹🫧 (@SELENAPlNK) June 28, 2022

Selena recently reflected on her involvement in the successful Hulu show, revealing that the creators were not sure if they wanted to hire her for one of the main roles of the popular series.

“But I couldn’t have been luckier because they called me... It happened and I can’t picture the show with three men,” Selena declared, “It’s so fun to see what they’ve done,” adding, “They are the original gangsters.”