Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Shakira, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and more

Happy Friday! It’s a holiday weekend so to get your weekend started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. Your favorite stars are using the app to vent, dance, and share updates with fans, and it’s epic. Check them out below.
1. Shakira
Shakira mops while singing along to SZA’s song about killing her ex.
2. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delvingne is one of many who went to the Super Bowl just to watch Rihanna.
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez does a full face.
@selenagomez
I tried but don’t think the full face is for me unless I need to try to fit in and go to those fancy pants events I guess 🤷🏻♀️♬ Chill Lofi HipHop 3-minute - 35ba76b046c242d08eb979242b6aa72b.png
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian slays a dance with North West.
@kimkardashian
It’s a wrap for you baby♬ its a wrap for you baby. - 𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘
5. Julia Fox
Julia Fox rescues a seagull named Lucy.
6. Camilo
Camilo shares memories from his first days in Argentina.
@camilo
Diario visual de mis primeros días en Argentina.♬ sonido original - Camilo
7. Ciara
Ciara somehow makes the ugly viral red boots look good.
@ciara Positive Affirmations. Speaking life into myself! #DaGirls♬ original sound - Ciara
8. Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo jams to his new song, “3 Boys.”
@omar.apollo
how did i fall so fasttt♬ 3 Boys Omar Apollo - Omar Apollo
9. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday.
@parishilton Blowing out birthday candles-- but make it hot 🕯️🔥❤️🔥🎂 #Sliving 😉#Aquarius♬ happy birthday
10. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore updates her ancestors.