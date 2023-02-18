Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Shakira, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and more

Happy Friday! It’s a holiday weekend so to get your weekend started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. Your favorite stars are using the app to vent, dance, and share updates with fans, and it’s epic. Check them out below.

1. Shakira

Shakira mops while singing along to SZA’s song about killing her ex.

2. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delvingne is one of many who went to the Super Bowl just to watch Rihanna.

3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez does a full face.

@selenagomez I tried but don't think the full face is for me unless I need to try to fit in and go to those fancy pants events I guess 🤷🏻‍♀️

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian slays a dance with North West.

5. Julia Fox

Julia Fox rescues a seagull named Lucy.

6. Camilo

Camilo shares memories from his first days in Argentina.



7. Ciara

Ciara somehow makes the ugly viral red boots look good.

8. Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo jams to his new song, “3 Boys.”

9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday.

10. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore updates her ancestors.