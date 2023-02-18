LET’S GO

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Shakira, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s happening on TikTok

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! It’s a holiday weekend so to get your weekend started we have a round up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. Your favorite stars are using the app to vent, dance, and share updates with fans, and it’s epic. Check them out below.

1. Shakira

Shakira mops while singing along to SZA’s song about killing her ex.


2. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delvingne is one of many who went to the Super Bowl just to watch Rihanna.


3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez does a full face.

@selenagomez

I tried but don’t think the full face is for me unless I need to try to fit in and go to those fancy pants events I guess 🤷🏻‍♀️

♬ Chill Lofi HipHop 3-minute - 35ba76b046c242d08eb979242b6aa72b.png

4. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian slays a dance with North West.

5. Julia Fox

Julia Fox rescues a seagull named Lucy.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian wishes Paris Hilton a happy birthday: a look back at their friendship

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Daddy Yankee, TINI, Skrillex, and more

Pet of the week: Cat saved from Turkey earthquake refuses to leave his rescuer’s side


6. Camilo

Camilo shares memories from his first days in Argentina.

@camilo

Diario visual de mis primeros días en Argentina.

♬ sonido original - Camilo


7. Ciara

Ciara somehow makes the ugly viral red boots look good.

@ciara Positive Affirmations. Speaking life into myself! #DaGirls♬ original sound - Ciara

8. Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo jams to his new song, “3 Boys.”


9. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday.

@parishilton Blowing out birthday candles-- but make it hot 🕯️🔥❤️‍🔥🎂 #Sliving 😉#Aquarius♬ happy birthday

10. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore updates her ancestors.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more