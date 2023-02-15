Cara Delevingne kisses her rumored girlfriend at Super Bowl afterparty

Cara Delevingne and her rumored girlfriend Minke were seen having a great time at a Super Bowl afterparty. The pair were spotted kissing as they stopped by A$AP Rocky’s Super Bowl after party.

©GrosbyGroup



Delevingne and Minke were spotted kissing at A$AP Rocky’s after party

Delevingne was wearing a grey beanie and a navy coat. Minke’s clothes were out of the frame, since she was surrounded by people. At one point in the evening, the two were spotted near A$AP, who wore an NFL Super Bowl jacket and greeted his guests.

Delevingne and Minke, who’s real name is Leah Mason, have been spotted out numerous times together, in locations like Los Angeles and Italy. Rumors of their relationship began swirling in June of last year when paparazzi photographed the two kissing in Portofino. The two spent some time in Venice and seemed to have a great time on their vacation.

Minke is 31 years old and is from London, like Delevingne. While she used to perform under her original name, as of a few years ago, she started performing under her artist name, finding her voice. She’s now very popular on Spotify, having millions of streams on her hit “Gold Angel”.

Cara Delevingne has dated multiple celebrities in the past, among them, Ashley Benson, St. Vincent, and more.