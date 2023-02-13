Hollywood’s most famous faces traveled to Arizona to enjoy the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LVII. The State Farm Stadium in Glendale welcomed A-listers on Sunday, February 12, 2023. In addition to cheering their favorite teams, they also gathered to witness live Rihanna’s return after seven years away from a stage.

Some celebs, including Cara Delevingne, Cardi B, and Karol G, revealed they were there just for RiRi, who took the opportunity to announce she is pregnant with her second child.

Find below some of the celebrities attending the Super Bowl LVII.