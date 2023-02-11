TIKTOK

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Lea Michele, Hailey Bieber, and more

Bella Hadid was vibing

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! With the Super Bowl just two days away, it’s going to be a big weekend. Get the fun started by checking out a round-up of TikToks from some of your favorite celebrities.

1. Jennifer Lopez

JLo shares moments from the Grammys with her husband Ben Affleck proving they really did have fun there.

@jlo

Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍

♬ original sound - JLO

2. Lea Michele

Lea Michele pokes fun at the conspiracy that she can’t read.


3. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid enjoys a beautiful ballad.

@babybella777

the radio tonight was hitting❤️

♬ original sound - Bella Hadid


4. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain’s brain is over it.


5. North West

North West makes milkshakes with her little siblings Chicago and Psalm West.

6. Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis and her friends get creative.


7. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber collaborates with her mom and grandma.

@haileybieber

pão de queijo with my mom & nana now on youtube 🤍 🇧🇷

♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber


8. Paris Hilton

Lele Pons summons Paris Hilton.

@parishilton They say if you play Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version) your bestie appears👯‍♀️ #LovesIt ✨ Listen exclusively on @amazonmusic ♬ Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version) [Amazon Original] - Paris Hilton
9. Dwayne Johnson

The Rock shares memories from his time at the Grammys with his wife Lauren Hashian.

@therock Date night to the Grammys 🥃 We had fun rockin’ the house to celebrate music’s biggest night! #GRAMMYS#horizontalhula♬ Ebeditelo - Sergio Nappi


10. Thalia

Thalia plays with a doll, confuses fans.


