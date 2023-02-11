Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Lea Michele, Hailey Bieber, and more

Happy Friday! With the Super Bowl just two days away, it’s going to be a big weekend. Get the fun started by checking out a round-up of TikToks from some of your favorite celebrities.
1. Jennifer Lopez
JLo shares moments from the Grammys with her husband Ben Affleck proving they really did have fun there.
@jlo
Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍♬ original sound - JLO
2. Lea Michele
Lea Michele pokes fun at the conspiracy that she can’t read.
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid enjoys a beautiful ballad.
@babybella777
the radio tonight was hitting❤️♬ original sound - Bella Hadid
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain’s brain is over it.
5. North West
North West makes milkshakes with her little siblings Chicago and Psalm West.
@kimandnorth
Making a milkshake♬ original sound - Kim and North
6. Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis and her friends get creative.
7. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber collaborates with her mom and grandma.
@haileybieber
pão de queijo with my mom & nana now on youtube 🤍 🇧🇷♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber
8. Paris Hilton
Lele Pons summons Paris Hilton.
@parishilton They say if you play Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version) your bestie appears👯♀️ #LovesIt ✨ Listen exclusively on @amazonmusic ♬ Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version) [Amazon Original] - Paris Hilton
9. Dwayne Johnson
The Rock shares memories from his time at the Grammys with his wife Lauren Hashian.
@therock Date night to the Grammys 🥃 We had fun rockin’ the house to celebrate music’s biggest night! #GRAMMYS#horizontalhula♬ Ebeditelo - Sergio Nappi
10. Thalia
Thalia plays with a doll, confuses fans.