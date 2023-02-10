New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Mau y Ricky, Yendry, Marco Mares, Buyepongo, and more

Happy Friday! February is moving fast, and this year is already off to a great start when it comes to new music. Get your weekend started by checking out 10 new songs below.

1. Mau y Ricky - Miami

Multiplatinum duo Mau y Ricky drop their new single “Miami.” The song is about the moment Ricky met his wife, “‘Miami’ is a song that talks about when you meet someone you feel you’ve been waiting for your whole life. When you realize that your life, before that person, had no meaning because all the meaning was to find her,” they said in a press release. “It’s really a very personal song and for that reason, we wanted to show a more casual approach in the music video parodying, in a nice way, the frivolous image that people often have of this city.”

2. Lizzo - Special (feat. SZA

Following Lizzo’s increidble gospel-tinged performance of “Special” at the Grammys, the singer releases a remix featuring the talented SZA.

3. Marco Mares

Marco Mares releases “capturas de pantalla.” The dreamy love song which translates to “screenshots” is about being head over heals with someone in the age of technology and social media.





4. YEИDRY - Herrera

Dominican-Italian singer-songwriter, YENDRY, drops her new single “Herrera.” The title pays homage to her hometown in Dominican Republic. The electronic-bachata tune comes with a beautiful music video showcasing the singer’s beauty and dance moves.



5. Buyepongo

Staying true to their homegrown roots, Buyepongo returns with a new Single to unite the world one dance floor at a time! A tribute to the classic by Los Relampagos Del Norte, Buyepongo’s take on “Mi Tesoro” brings a taste of Chicano Soul with that Buyangu flare.

6. Conexión Divina - Cambio de Canción

Conexión Divina releases “Cambio de Canción” which comes wih an animated lyric video that represents each member. “Cambio de Canción” is one of our favorite songs because it makes you connect with songs by other artists and the emotions they elicit. ‘Adiós Amor’ and ‘A través del Vaso’ were some of the songs that impacted us the most at different points in our lives, and we know that they also affected many people in the same way. All those who have had their hearts broken are going to identify with this song,” they said in a press release.



7. Depeche Mode - Ghosts Again

Depeche Mode releases “Ghosts Again” which is the first song they’ve released since the death of their founding member Andy Fletcher.



8. Kevin Roldan, Bryant Myers - S.E.X.O

Garnering 1.9 million views in less than 24 hours, Kevin Roldan and Latin trap star Bryant Myers collaboration is a success. The sensual, song comes with a reggaeton beat and trap influences.

9. Alvaro Diaz, Sen Senra - 1000CANCIONES

Puerto Rican rapper Alvaro Diaz and Spain’s alternative R&B sensation Sen Senra collaborate for the reggaeton smash hit “1000CANCIONES.”

10. M83 - Amnesia

M83 drops six news songs, including “Amnesia.” The ethereal track will take you on a mind bending journey full of light. Their upcoming album Fantasy drops March 17. “The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones,” the French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez said in a press release.