Ozuna surpass Justin Bieber and ties J Balvin as the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Ozuna has conquered a new milestone in his career! According to Billboard, the Puerto Rican and Dominican star ties with J Balvin as the artist with the most videos in YouTube’s billion views club, surpassing previous titleholder Justin Bieber.

Balvin secured the title in 2022 for his “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” video; however, the music video for “Síguelo Bailando,” from Ozuna’s album Odisea, took over.

©GettyImages



Ozuna performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 26, 2022 in New York City.

The publication informed Ozuna’s track spent 46 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart, and he features at position No. 22 on YouTube’s Global Top Artists.

The video of “Síguelo Bailando” joins other Billion Views Club clips, including “Criminal”; DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki” featuring Selena Gomez and Cardi B; “Te Bote Remix” with Casper, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, and Bad Bunny; “China” with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and J Balvin; “El Farsante Remix” and many more.

Ozuna is one of the most transcendent Latin artists, and one of the most listened to around the world. Since his musical beginnings in 2015, Ozuna has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the most influential figures in the world by Time magazine, Contemporary Latin Music Composer of the Year Award (2019, 2021), and Contemporary Latin Song of the Year (2020) “Taki Taki” by BMI, two Latin GRAMMYs, for the song “Yo x ti, tú x mí,” featuring Rosalía (2020).

He received the Evolución Extraordinaria special award at the Latin American Music Awards 2021 and the Solidarity Award at the Soberano Awards 2021 held in the Dominican Republic for his social commitment. In addition, he has four official Guinness World Records titles that validate his incredible musical achievements.