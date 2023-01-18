Eve Jobs deletes Instagram following news of Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart relationship

Eva Jobs has deactivated her Instagram account. This occurred shortly after rumours started swirling, liking her ex-boyfriend, Drew Taggart, with Selena Gomez.

Eve is the daughter of Steve Jobs and is 24 years old. She began dating Taggart, 33, last summer. US Weekly reports that Taggart and Gomez are now spending time together, and that their relationship is “very casual and low-key.”

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” said an insider to the publication. The pair rumoredly likes to go bowling and go to the movies together. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” said the insider.

US Weekly also broke the news of Taggart and Eve Jobs, claiming that the relationship began as a summer fling and took a turn for something more serious. Still, despite the rupture, their break up is “totally amicable” and the two remain friends. The source claims Taggart and Jobs are “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

It’s unknown why Jobs closed off her Instagram, but Gomez’s fans are known for their intense monitoring of Gomez’s love life, a fact that Gomez has spoken against multiple times in the past. “Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. But then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she said in her documentary, “My Mind and Me.”