A bond between siblings can be unbreakable. Growing up with someone and experiencing life for all its highs and lows is a beautiful experience. François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek’s daughters, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, and Mathilde Pinault, 22, have a few years between them, but it’s clear they are like best friends.
Valentina and Mathilde have a blended family. Valentina is the daughter of Hayek, and François-Henri, while Mathilde is the fruit of the businessman’s first marriage to Dorothée Lepère, with whom François has an older son, Francois-Henri, 25. The sisters also share another brother, Augustin James, 16, from Pinault’s relationship with model Linda Evangelista. Check out some photos of them below and learn more about their bond.
