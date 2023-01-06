‘La Casa de los Famosos’ is coming back for a third season. As we wait for the show’s premiere on January 17th, the series‘ participants have slowly confirmed their involvement over social media, sharing their excitement and their plans to be involved in the popular reality TV series.

Hosted by Hector Sandarti and Jimena Gallego, ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ will air on Telemundo, with the winner earning a prize of two thousand dollars if they manage to stay in the house over a period of three months. Participants will be constantly filmed over the course of their stay, and don’t have any communication with the outside world, relying on the relationships that they form in the house.