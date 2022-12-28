Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway.

Katie and Suri at Newark airport.

Holmes was photographed with a long black coat over some jeans, a patterned top and a red scarf with white dots on it. She was carrying a dark blue purse and was wearing a pink face mask with her hair loose and long.

Cruise was spotted with tan pants, Converse sneakers, a green bomber jacket, and a red sweater underneath. She wore her hair in a ponytail and laughed at something her mother said.

In the coming year, Holmes will be returning to the stage following a decade-long absence. She will be starring in an off-Broadway production of “The Wanderers” and will be joined by actors like John Lithgow, Dianne Weist, and Patrick Wilson.

Holmes’ appearance at the airport is her first sighting following her break up with musician Bobby Wooten III. The two confirmed their relationship in April of this year and made several appearances on red carpets together.

“Katie and Bobby broke up last week,” said a source to US Weekly. There were few details released, only that the two “didn’t work out together for the long run.”